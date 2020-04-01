How to Get Away with Murder season 6: How will Wes play into endgame?







How to Get Away with Murder is finally set to return with new episodes tomorrow night, and there are big questions aplenty worth asking. Yet, none are bigger than wondering what exactly happened to Wes Gibbons.

At the moment, it certainly appears as though the character is alive after everything that happened in the midseason finale. He was at the funeral, and while there are theories out there that maybe this is his son or that it’s a dream sequence/heaven, it doesn’t seem as though show executive producer Pete Nowalk is entertaining those ideas. Instead, here is some of what he had to say on the subject in a new interview with TV Guide:

“We will be answering that question [about Wes] shortly — there’s only six episodes … That has been the plan since the beginning of the season. It’s really why I was so excited about having an ending for the show, and it really involved in that reveal and the instinct to want to go back to the beginning and all the madness that started us on this journey. Having Wes and Alfie [Allen] come back was just like, perfect. Obviously we’ve been asking how did Annalise die? And now we want to know how did Wes factor into that?”

The question that we do wonder, as well, here is whether or not Annalise is really dead. We seemingly saw her put the idea into motion to fake her own death in the midseason finale, but that doesn’t meant that she actually went through with it. There could have easily been a myriad of different things that all stood in her way, including of course someone being out to kill her.

What do you think transpired with Wes on How to Get away with Murder season 6?

