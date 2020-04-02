Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17 sneak peek: Is Eddie working too hard?







Coming up on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17, you are going to see a new story for Jamie and Eddie that showcases some of what they do best. To be specific, they’re using police-work to get to the bottom of some complicated situations.

Of course, in watching the sneak peek below the first thought that we have is that Eddie’s running herself a little bit too hard. She’s got her difficult job, not getting to spend that much time with her husband, and she’s also trying to look after Mrs. Riley, a local woman who apparently “needed her spirits lifted.”

Yet, the situation around Mrs. Riley is a little bit complicated. Espinoza apparently told Jamie previously that she was divorced, but something appears strange about her situation here. It feels like there could be someone trying to take advantage of her, and that’s something that Jamie and Eddie are suddenly interested in figuring out. Why? They care about people, and we know enough about Jamko at this point to know that if you get them on the scent of something, they’re going to find a way in order to figure it out.

Another hope we have is that as this episode goes along, there are actually some opportunities to see these two characters legitimately spend some time together and revel in a little bit of romance. Ever since they started to work apart, they haven’t had a chance to actually do all that much together — other than engage in a little bit of conflict.

