Big Brother Canada season 9: Is it renewed at Global? Should it be?







Following tonight’s finale, we do think that there are going to be questions aplenty about a Big Brother Canada season 9. How could there not be?

Well, for the time being, we’re still stuck in a holding pattern. It would be a nice comfort to actually know that there was going to be a season 9 at this very moment, but there still isn’t any official word out there. Our hope is that there will be some news over the next few months, but it’s easy to understand why things would be a little delayed right now. Just remember that we’re living in strange, unprecedented times. The entire industry is at a little bit more of a standstill.

What we know at the moment is this — there’s a reasonably good chance at the show coming back. It’s hard to imagine the network wanting to cut bait with it now. While there were some controversies and some unfortunate moments, at the same time the ratings for this season were very much strong. They easily were comparable to last season, and that was enough to get it renewed. We don’t really think that anyone out there can penalize the season for it ending early, especially since some other shows also completed production before their intended date.

We’ll have a chance to learn more about a Big Brother Canada season 9 over the next several months — hopefully, there will be a chance for casting to resume this fall and for things in season 9 to basically happen on schedule. We just need that renewal now…

