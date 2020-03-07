NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 14 video: Quentin Carter arrives







The wait for NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 14 is just about here, and there’s a whole lot of exciting stuff around the corner!

To us, there are two main selling points to this upcoming episode. For starters, there is the title of “The Man in the Red Suit” and the hope that you’re going to understand further who this person is to Dwayne Pride. For now, one of the things that we know is that this mystery figuring is operating Pride’s dreams big-time.

Meanwhile, there’s also the introduction of Charles Michael Davis as Quentin Carter. That’s exciting … not? It’s also the focus of the new sneak peek below as you see this character arrive around the rest of the team. His first order of business? Complaining about the coffee situation.

The first thing that we can say about Carter is that he’s arrogant — he knows his abilities and in some ways, it feels like he thinks he’s there to be the savior of the office. He’s well-regarded for his skills, but clearly he’s not the sort that always plays well with others. It’s a fascinating introduction for the character, but also a tough one since viewers may not be predisposed to liking him right away. It’s hard when you’re also replacing someone as iconic as Christopher Lasalle.

In the end, though, we have a feeling we’ll get a good sense of who Carter is throughout this episode, and that the depiction is going to be so much more nuanced and complicated than you would first think. We think that the goal in setting him up like this is to ensure that he doesn’t just come across as some carbon copy of Lasalle. The writers need for him to feel different, and we’re excited to see just what that looks like over time.

