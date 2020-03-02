NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Charles Michael Davis’ debut







Entering NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 14, we know that there are many things you’ll get information on. Take, for example, some possible answers on the whole Man in the Red Suit mystery.

Beyond just that, we’re also going to have a chance to be seeing Charles Michael Davis make his bit debut on the show! We knew already that the actor was going to be a series regular on the CBS show in the role of Special Agent Quintin Carter. We also know that he’s the sort of guy who is going to have his fair share of clashes with the team. He’s got a little bit of a history doing that within some other places, but he and the team are going to figure out how to make things work here.

We know that technically, we’re going to be seeing the Carter character come on board and fill the voice that is left from the departure of Lucas Black earlier this season. With that being said, though, this is not Lasalle 2.0. This is a totally different character and with that in mind, he will be bringing a number of different things to the table. He’s not meant to feel the same in the slightest.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 14 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

“The Man in the Red Suit” – When Pride is unable to sleep due to continuing nightmares about the mysterious man in the red suit, he undergoes a specialized treatment to help him figure out the man’s identity. Also, an arrogant new officer, Special Agent Quentin Carter (Charles Michael Davis), joins the team, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, March 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As for Pride’s treatment — we wish him look. More so than just understanding the man’s identity, though, we wish that he finds peace. That’s something that he’s always had a hard time capturing fully.

