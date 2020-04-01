MacGyver season 4 episode 8 promo: Who’s in danger now?







Coming up this Friday, MacGyver season 4 episode 8 is going to arrive on CBS … and of course bring a lot of high stakes and life-and-death drama along for the ride. How would you expect anything otherwise at this point?

Entering this episode, what we know is that we’re going to see a number of familiar faces. Take, for example, Tate Donovan being back as Mac’s father. There is a dangerous mission at the center of this episode, one that Oversight seems to believe he will not be able to complete. There’s a big explosion in here, and we’re hoping that this is the sort of thing everyone survives. (Hey, we’ve seen plenty of explosions before that people made it through!)

The biggest selling point coming into Friday is the first appearance of Jeri Ryan as Mac’s aunt, and we have a feeling that there are a few different secrets she’s going to be unveiling sooner rather than later. We’re sure that there is a reason why we haven’t seen her within this world before now. Yet, let’s also not forget that Keith David is on the show as well! You may know him from Greenleaf, Community, Enlisted, and a number of other awesome things that he’s done over the years.

Hopefully, this is an episode that will lead into some other cool stuff through the remainder of season 4. We know that we are moving into a strange time on Friday nights — we’re so used to Hawaii Five-0 being on the air. Yet, we’re glad that shows like MacGyver and Magnum PI are both around in order to continue its legacy. That means providing you with some fun characters and opportunities to get away from the outside world. Even if it’s just for a couple of hours a week, that escapism is valuable beyond words.

