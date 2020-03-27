MacGyver season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Jeri Ryan playing Mac’s aunt







Next week on MacGyver season 4 episode 8, there is absolutely a lot of cool stuff to be excited about. How else could you interpret an appearance from Jeri Ryan? The sci-fi icon will be appearing for the first time as Mac’s aunt, and to go along with that there are plenty of other familiar faces stopping by as well. Just think along the lines of Peter Weller as Mason and Tate Donovan as Oversight — you’ve seen some of them already this season, and there is some other good stuff coming soon.

For a few more details about what’s coming, we simply suggest that you do check out the full MacGyver season 4 episode 8 synopsis that CarterMatt has for you below:

“Father + Son + Father + Matriarch” – After Oversight is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (Peter Weller). However, when Mason reveals he didn’t plant the bomb, the three team up to track down Codex, the shadow organization that set them up. Also, Mac meets his aunt Gwendolyn (Jeri Ryan), on MACGYVER, Friday, April 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What makes this episode so intriguing, beyond just the appearance of Ryan, is that we’re going to see Mac forced to work alongside someone he loathes. Mason is a killer, someone who is brutal and angry and took someone away from Mac that he cared about. This is going to be a test of his patience, but also a recognition that as much as he loathes Mason, he understands there is a bigger picture at play here. We’ll see where this story goes, but we’re hoping to see a lot of Ryan as we get further into the season.

All in all, it does feel like we’re going to be in for an exciting episode — one that is important for some of the title character’s central mythology, but also one that will feature some fantastic guest stars.

