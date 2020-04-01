Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 7 episode 19 & beyond







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit more news on that subject … and also what’s ahead.

Let’s go ahead and share the bad news — there is no new episode of Chicago PD tonight. Much like with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, the entire lineup is off the air. There are still some more episodes coming up, though, so rest assured you will have more opportunities to experience some intense arcs and struggles for many different characters. (If you didn’t see FBI last night, there was an appearance from Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton mixed in.)

Below, you can check out the full synopsis for not just next week’s new episode, but also episode 20, as well.

Season 7 episode 19, “Buried Secrets” – 04/08/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The clock is on after Ruzek witnesses a woman’s kidnapping and the team races to put the pieces together. Burgess tries to connect with Ruzek outside of work but he mysteriously distances himself from her. TV-14 L, V

Season 7 episode 20, “Silence of the Night” – 04/15/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater goes undercover to take down a gun-trafficking ring, but discovers an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization. TV-14

It’s hardly a surprise that both of these episodes are going to be intense, and through them, our hope is that we’ll learn a little bit more about all of the different characters involved. We don’t think we’re going to necessarily get closure for any story this season, but there will be an opportunity to at least explore as these characters are thinking and feeling.

The best news, no matter what, is that you are going to see a Chicago PD season 8 down the road. Not only that, much a 9 and 10 beyond that! Getting all of those stories in the future will be a nice comfort given everything that is going on and having a shorter season than expected.

In the end, we just hope that everyone stays safe — if you can, enjoy the comfort of your home and your television.

What do you want to see on Chicago PD season 7 moving forward?

