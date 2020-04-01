Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 19 promo







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We think it goes without saying that we’d definitely like for it to be! This is a show that means a lot to a number of people out there. It’s action-packed, funny, and the perfect sort of escapism in times like these.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a little while longer in order to see more of the Jesse Spencer – Taylor Kinney series in action. There is no new episode tonight, but much like the rest of the One Chicago family, you will see it back in a week! There’s a new episode airing next Wednesday that is an enormously important one — after all, it marks the wedding for one Joe Cruz! After everything that the guy has gone through, it only makes sense for him to have a few moments to stand in the sun. We’re hoping that this is a warm, romantic ceremony with some moments for him to look back on everything in his life.

Yet, we don’t want to act as though this entire episode is going to be sunshine and flowers, either. There will be some conflicts that present themselves over the course of this episode, and that includes seeing a firehouse takeover situation that could leave Cruz hurt. That’s something that is suggested within the promo below — luckily, there are already photos out there of Cruz at the ceremony, so we hope that this is a positive sign that he finds a way in order to make it through.

If you haven’t seen it yet and want a few more details, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 19 synopsis below:

04/08/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tension builds when a group of rabble-rousers attempt to lock down the firehouse. Brett is faced with a monumental decision. Cruz readies himself for a big day. Gallo and Ritter attempt to launch Firehouse 51 into the social media age. TV-14 V

There’s at least one more episode coming in this shortened season beyond the wedding, so rest assured — you’ll have a chance to see some cool stuff on the other side.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire and some of what lies ahead there

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 19?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around if you are interested in scoring some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







