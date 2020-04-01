Modern Family series finale spoilers: How will the story end?







After more than a decade on the air, the Modern Family series finale is set to arrive on ABC in just one week’s time. As you would imagine, this is going to be emotional — funny, but also emotional. This is true to life. Much of the show has been about watching these characters learn about themselves and each other, and in the finale, you’ll see that play out one more time. Characters are going to be moving forward, some will realize that they don’t need each other as much as they once did, and when the dust settles, we will see them all figure out their future.

We don’t think that the finale is going to leave any stone unturned. After all, don’t they want to ensure that there is a fantastic sense of closure all across the board here? We like to think so. The writers have known that this was going to be the end of the road for a rather long time now.

For some more details, we suggest that you check out the Modern Family series finale synopsis below:

“Finale Part 1/Finale Part 2” – In part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell and Cam settle in on their new normal, and Phil and Claire decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again. Meanwhile, as Gloria becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay, Manny and Joe don’t seem to need her as much. In part 2 of the series finale, the entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems on “Modern Family,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We don’t think that the finale next week will be able to cement the series’ entire legacy. Yet, we do think that it will at least do enough to remind everyone of why this show was so great. It’s a portrait of family and the many ways that it can work. It’s going to live on for years, and with its departure we have to say goodbye further to an era of mega-hit comedies. After The Big Bang Theory ended, it was really the final one left.

What do you want to see on the Modern Family series finale?

How do you imagine that the show is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also be sure to stick around for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

