Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8 promo: Is a money transfer coming?







Are you prepared for Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8? We’re only three episodes away now from the end of the season … and stuff is about to hit the fan.

On this past episode, one of the decisions that Jimmy McGill was faced with was what sort of lawyer he wanted to be. Do you want to go about things in a straight-and-narrow fashion, or do you want to go the shady route? Do you actually want to go ahead and move forward as a “cartel lawyer”? As of right now, that’s the decision that Jimmy is making, but he is walking a very fine line in doing so.

Let’s play what we know here — Jimmy is working to get Lalo out of prison. He can do this with the pretense of looking as though he’s on his and the Salamancas’ side. Yet, he’s also still working with Mike and, by association, Gus Fring. Gus’ operation doesn’t benefit all that much from Lalo being behind bars. It’s easier for them to handle him if he gets out on bail. If Lalo’s side finds out about some of what’s going on here, there could be consequences … and they could be bloody.

Remember here that we don’t see Nacho in Breaking Bad. Meanwhile, remember that we also don’t see Kim Wexler. One or both of them could find themselves in some trouble by the end of this season, though we’d personally hope that they could each stick around for season 6. We just know that there are dangerous people around every corner, and while there’s a chance at a big reward coming for Jimmy, there are no guarantees with it. The money transfer we talk about in the title could be two things: A transfer to get Lalo out, or one that comes Jimmy/Saul’s way down the line.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8?

