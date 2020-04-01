





Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Given how close we are to the end of the season, it’s understandable to want to get there.

Yet, we’re not going to be getting there, at least within the immediate future. There is no new episode airing on NBC tonight, and this could be the last chance that we have for a hiatus through the remainder of the season. There may also only be two more episodes, given that production was forced to shut down early. We’re not going to have here a prototypical finale, but we do hope that these stories will showcase some of what the series does best — great personal cases, and then also teases to keep us intrigued moving forward.

Chicago Med will return with more installments next week — for more on both episode 19 and 20, all you have to do is look below…

Season 5 episode 19, “Just a River in Egypt” – 04/08/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles evaluates a 15-year old who is brought into the E.D. after an apparent fall off an overpass. Will sides with Dr. Asher on a risky treatment plan. Tensions run high between Dr. Choi and Dr. Marcel. TV-14 V

Season 5 episode 20, “A Needle in the Heart” – 04/15/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Marcel is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Dr. Choi puts his life in danger to save a child. Dr. Charles gives fatherly advice to his young daughter. TV-14

What we’re the most intrigued about leading into these episodes are, of course, the interesting character plots. We want to know more about Crockett ever since he made his presence felt at the start of the season. Meanwhile, Dr. Charles as a father has only recently been explored — at least with his younger daughter. We’ve already seen a good bit of him with Robin over the years.

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Med moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t new tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

