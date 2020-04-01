The Magicians season 6: How it ever happen down the road?







Following tonight’s big series finale, is there anything to hope for when it comes to The Magicians season 6? Can we cross our fingers and hope for a miracle? In theory, we could … but that doesn’t mean that it would happen. As a matter of fact, it almost certainly won’t.

When the news of the cancellation first surfaced earlier this year, the indication was already that the producers and the studio had reached out in order to find a new home for the series. They weren’t able to come up with anything. The ratings were declining even before Jason Ralph departed the show, and they’ve hit lower points for most of the year.

For some more thoughts on the cancellation of The Magicians, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also stick around — we’ll have more news before long.

So why did Syfy cancel it? The reality for this network is that their shows, because of the imagination and the genre, often carry with them certain budgets. As ratings decline, it becomes harder and harder to keep them on the air. We’d love for there to be more time for the show, but at least it does seem like there’s going to be a fitting end. The writers were at least able to plan ahead, just in case that this was the final chapter of the series.

While we’re very-much sad to think about the end of the road for The Magicians, one thing we’ll continue to concede is simply this: It’s always better that a show ends before its time than it overstaying its welcome. We do think it had another season in the tank that it could’ve pulled off, but at least we’re being left wanting more. We’ll just have to speculate on some of what that future could have been.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Magicians

Do you want to see The Magicians season 6 happen at Syfy down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







