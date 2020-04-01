Billions season 5, Black Monday will have midseason hiatuses







Showtime is very much intent on still delivering new episodes of Billions season 5 as well as Black Monday — yet, they’re going to make you wait a while in order to see them.

According to TVLine, the network has opted to continue moving forward with these shows, albeit with some split-season schedules in mind. Let’s start with Billions — the Paul Giamatti series is still going to return as planned on Sunday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The first seven episodes are going to air without any interruption, while the remaining five are going to be coming on a little bit later in the year. Meanwhile, Black Monday will air through the sixth episode of season 2 on April 12 — following that, it will return later this year with the remainder of its episodes.

As for the reason behind these changes, it may have a thing or two to do with productions being interrupted due to the current health crisis sweeping the world. A number of networks have shown themselves to be rather flexible in dealing with the changes — it’s rather hard to adjust sometimes, but it looks as though they are doing what they can in order to make it happen. It doesn’t appear as though there will be any changes to some of the network’s other programming, which includes at this time Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and then also the current final season of Homeland. These two shows are still airing moving forward as you would anticipate.

Meanwhile, the network is actually moving one premiere date up — the third season of The Chi is now going to air on Sunday, June 21, rather than its previous timeslot in early July. This move will help to compensate for a number of the changes elsewhere.

