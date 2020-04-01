NCIS season 17 episode 19 delivers best ratings in almost two years







In these hard times, viewers are clearly turning to familiar favorites in order to help them out. For the sake of what we’re talking about today, that includes NCIS.

Last night’s season 17 episode 19, which included great performances from Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, ended up drawing overall more than 13.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In the demo, it is even with its most-recent episode; yet, in total viewers this marks the biggest audience that the show has had in almost two years. It’s bigger than the Ziva-is-alive reveal episode “She,” which was boosted in part by a Super Bowl commercial. The last episode to defeat it was the final installment for Pauley Perrette in May 2018, which drew more than 15 million viewers. The last normal episode to boast a higher viewer total was in February 2018.

These ratings gains the past few weeks really signal that viewers still have an appetite for NCIS, and in a time like this they’re especially seeking out some of this escapism. It’s another reason for CBS to issue a renewal sooner rather than later. There may be factors that play into that including the current crisis, but we do still remain confident that something is going to happen.

Of course, NCIS is far from the only show on television these days to showcase some sort of ratings boost. FBI, meanwhile, drew a 1.2 rating in the demo and more than 10.8 million viewers — its largest audience so far. It may have benefited in part from the Chicago PD crossover, but the fact that it topped its own recent high (the FBI: Most Wanted crossover event) is nonetheless very much impressive.

Tonight, there will be some more escapism airing on primetime including the merge episode of Survivor plus also a two-hour The Masked Singer that will feature the Super Nine all performing together. Tell us what you’re watching in the comments, and also be sure to share what you think about these ratings. (Photo: CBS.)

