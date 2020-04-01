Supernatural series finale filming: How will it be handled?







We’re living at the moment in very uncertain times, and it’s such that there are major question marks out there about a vast majority of shows. This brings us to where we are with Supernatural, a show that has more question marks around it than most.

Earlier today, Fox confirmed that they are ending Empire two episodes earlier than originally planned. Meanwhile, it was also announced today that Vancouver is going to stay on its current course for the next few months. What that means, effectively, is that there’s not going to be a chance to be more Supernatural production for quite some time. The show films all around the greater Vancouver area, and it still had a good bit of work to do on the end of the series.

For now, we’re not hearing anything that suggests that filming will not transpire for the final episodes. Given that this is a series that has been a part of viewers’ lives for the past decade and a half, we certainly believe that they are going to try and find a way to keep it going. With that being said, though, doing it is not going to be easy. They’ll have to find a window to finish shooting, while also still giving the cast and crew opportunities to move on to other things. Jared Padalecki already has a new gig in Walker, the new iteration of Walker, Texas Ranger that is seemingly going to be airing on The CW for the upcoming TV season. Because these two shows are each airing on the same network, we’re sure that something will be worked out.

Patience is going to be key for sorting this out. We like to think that everyone remains committed to ensuring that Supernatural is wrapped up properly, but that doesn’t mean that it will be wrapped up in any sort of expedient way. Our hope right now is that Supernatural can be wrapped up in earnest by the time we’re at late summer/early fall.

