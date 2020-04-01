FBI: Most Wanted episode 11 return date hopes over on CBS







Want to get some more news when it comes to the FBI: Most Wanted episode 11 return date, or at least what it could be? Then go ahead and consider this article your source!

The first news worth reporting here is simply this: While FBI itself may be ending tonight, that doesn’t mean that the spin-off is. There are some more stories still to tell here, and hopefully those can be a little bit of escapism for most of you as we navigate through the next few weeks.

According to a new report from the Futon Critic, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted episode 11 air on Tuesday, April 14. There isn’t a whole lot information about the episode at the moment, other than that the title here is “Ride or Die.” We’re sure that there will be at least a few more details that surface at some point between now and the next week or so. That way, you can at least prepare further for what the team is taking on next.

One of the things that you can be most excited to see within the remaining episode is the team tested — maybe that means new threats, or maybe that means some more conflict between all of the team members.

While nothing may be certain when it comes to the long-term future of FBI: Most Wanted entering tonight’s episode, we do remain cautiously optimistic for what the future holds. This is a show averaging over 6.7 million live viewers a week; not only that, but for the recent crossover there was an audience of more than 9 million! That certainly gives you a sense long-term of what this show is capable of bringing to the table.

