Empire season 6 episode 16 spoilers: The 100th episode is here







Next week on Empire season 6 episode 16, brace yourselves for a big milestone hour like no other — it’s the 100th one of the show! This is a show that has told a lot of fantastic stories over the years: Romance, violence, chaos, and all of the above. The Lyon family is going down in the history books, and we certainly hope that this episode ends up being one of the stories in there. 100th episodes are typically bigger and better than any other, and this one could be especially important given what is happening with Andre.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Empire season 6 episode 16 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what’s ahead:

After witnessing Andre’s breakdown, Cookie and Lucious have him committed to the same treatment facility as Leah (guest star Leslie Uggams) and the guilt Cookie feels from Andre’s situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison. Meanwhile, Becky struggles with balancing her personal and professional relationships and Hakeem and Maya find themselves in a less-than-ideal situation after a drunken night in Vegas in the all-new “We Got Us” milestone 100th episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-616) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So what we have in here is a big what-if story for Cookie, plus an opportunity to dive a little bit further into all sorts of powerful stuff with Andre. We know that Hakeem hasn’t been a part of every episode of this show, but it feels right to ensure that he’s included here. If he wasn’t, then the entire world of Empire would have probably felt a little less whole.

Remember that this episode is still far from the end of the road for Empire … but there is still no word as to when the end of the road will be. Because filming had to shut down due to the current health crisis, production on the very end is currently on hold.

