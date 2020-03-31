Hawaii Five-0 series finale video: Alex O’Loughlin reflects on experience







As you prepare for the Hawaii Five-0 series finale airing on CBS this Friday, be prepared to get a cavalcade of different emotions. It’s fair to be sad that the show is ending, though it’s also easy to be grateful. Think about it for a minute here — this is a show that has been on the air for the better part of a decade! There are so many fantastic moments along the way. This show has been an escape, a reason for laughter, and a celebration of Hawaii.

It’s also been one of the greatest experiences of star Alex O’Loughlin’s life.

For our on personal preview for the Hawaii Five-0 series finale, check out some of what we have at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates coming soon.

In the new video below, you can hear Alex discuss some of his experiences on the show, including how much playing McGarrett has meant to him. There are fans all over the world who love this character and know him for it. Meanwhile, he also credits the show for allowing him to meet his wife and the family that he has. It’s allowed him to have so much in his life now, and he can move forward now with so many memories in his mind.

It was O’Loughlin’s decision to depart the series that led in some ways to Hawaii Five-0 concluding — given that so much of the story centered around the character, this does make sense. There are still more stories to tell with some other characters, but isn’t the point of a show to always leave people wanting more? At least there’s a chance Magnum PI will continue for another season, and there are still multiple episodes still to come for it this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hawaii Five-0 right away!

What have you appreciated the most about Alex O’Loughlin on Hawaii Five-0?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around if you do want some other insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







