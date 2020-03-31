New Amsterdam season 2 finale spoilers: Max’s race against time







The remainder of New Amsterdam season 2 is going to be rather complicated, to say the least. Because of the current health crisis, production had to be stopped before its natural conclusion. Meanwhile, an additional episode was trimmed from the order due to its subject matter being far too similar to what is going on in the real world.

Because of all of this, season 2 episode 18 (entitled “Matter of Seconds”) is going to be the big finale. This is an installment airing on NBC come Tuesday, April 14, and you can see some details all about it via the synopsis below:

04/14/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : FINAL EPISODE OF SEASON TWO When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe and Bloom scramble to figure out the root of the issue. Iggy tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation and Kapoor experiences a flirtatious encounter. Meanwhile, Max meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life.

Because of the unusual situation at the center of this episode, it’s fair to go ahead and speculate that we’re going to be seeing less of a jaw-dropping cliffhanger finale and more of a story that is standalone in nature. There could be some longer arcs in here, but there probably won’t be that much in terms of closure. We’d approach it more as just a standard episode of New Amsterdam, which we certainly don’t see as a bad thing. It’s just a chance to get a little bit more of something you love, and we have to hope that we’re building towards some epic stuff moving into season 3.

It’s the fact that we already have said season 3 that keeps all of this from being a little less anxiety-inducing. We don’t have to worry about the future and instead, can just enjoy the present.

