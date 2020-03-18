Is Jocko Sims leaving New Amsterdam, Floyd Reynolds role? (Season 2)







Is Jocko Sims leaving New Amsterdam following the events of what’s happening on season 2 episode 17? We know that there have been questions regarding Floyd Reynolds’ fate at the hospital for some time. He’s been planning to leave — as a matter of fact, tonight’s episode is supposed to feature the character making his last rounds.

Yet, and as is often the case with this show, there could be a big twist. The promo leading into the episode teased a major incident where he, in an attempt to save another person’s life, gets stuck in an elevator shaft. That puts his character’s life in danger, in addition to the idea of him leaving the hospital outright. Because of this, we think that there are a lot of questions that the episode tonight needs to answer. We’re worried, and we’re sure a lot of people out there are, as well.

For now, consider this article your source for answers … at least as the night goes along. We won’t give anything away, but be sure to check back before the end of the night for more on the conclusion of the story. We’re going to continue to hold out hope that Sims sticks around the hospital for some time. We understood why Floyd would want to leave, but there’s still a lot of work to be done … and lives to be saved.

