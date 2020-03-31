Chris Meloni to reprise Law & Order: SVU role in new NBC drama







Go ahead and consider this the surprise TV news of the day — and we couldn’t be more thrilled about.

According to a report coming in now via Deadline, Chris Meloni is re-teaming with NBC on a new drama series executive produced by Dick Wolf. Not only that, but he is going to be reprising his old Law & Order: SVU role of Elliot Stabler! This is going to revolve around the NYPD organized crime unit, one in which Stabler is in charge of. The show for now has a 13-episode series order, and Matt Olmstead of Chicago PD fame is being targeted as a possible writer-showrunner.

The new series is the first new project that comes out of the enormous deal Wolf signed with Universal Television last month. It’s one that led to the multi-season renewals for both SVU and then also all of the Chicago series. This series could potentially have the Law & Order branding to it — we think Law & Order: Organized Crime could be a way to go about naming it. (Could it go for Law & Order: Stabler? Probably not, given that none of Wolf’s shows are ever named around a particular character.)

Because of the Stabler character being localized in New York, we gotta think there’s at least a chance at an onscreen reunion between him and former co-star Mariska Hargitay in the future. Nothing is confirmed, but it feels like this show would be the perfect opportunity to make something like this happen. We’ll have to wait and see when the show could premiere, given that the future of everything is pretty much up in the air right now due to the health crisis that is sweeping much of the world.

Since leaving SVU, Meloni has starred in a number of other series including True Blood and Happy! — and this news is almost sure to make people very much happy, indeed.

