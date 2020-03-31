The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 spoilers: Ilya Koslov returns







Just in case you were wondering when The Blacklist season 7 was going to start diving more into its main mythology again, the April 17 installment “Gordon Kemp” may very well be one instance. This is an episode that will for certain feature the return of Brett Cullen as Ilya Koslov, and there could be some other drama that goes along with it.

Is Ilya being watched? He’s certainly going to think so, and The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 synopsis below gives you more of a sense of what’s coming throughout:

04/17/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : A blacklist case forces Liz to choose sides between Red and the Task Force. Meanwhile, Red tries to calm a panicked Ilya Koslov (guest star Brett Cullen) who believes he is under surveillance.

For some more news on The Blacklist in video form, remember to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more news there the moment it’s online.

Should Reddington buy into some of what Ilya is selling here? If we were him, we’d strongly consider it for a number of different reasons. For starters, he’s shown as of late that he doesn’t know what is going on at every single second. Meanwhile, there’s also the simple fact that Ilya has a lot of training as an operative. We’d trust just judgment, though it’s also likely that the man is fairly traumatized a great deal by a lot of the stuff that he’s gone through with Katarina.

Suffice it to say, The Blacklist is probably going to be in the process of building things up again over the course of this episode. We’re sure that there is some crazy stuff coming, and we’re excited to see how it all shakes out before we’re at the end of the season. (Given that this isn’t the final season, though, they’ll likely keep some cards close to the vest.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to The Blacklist, including a take on where the story goes from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







