NCIS season 17 episode 19 sneak peek: The diner crisis







Coming up on tonight’s NCIS season 17 episode 9, you are going to see a dangerous situation like no other. “Blarney” is going to showcase some of the problems that the entire team is going to be dealing with as they struggle with a hostage situation. Gibbs, McGee, and the rest of the team will be working on the outside in order to ensure the group’s safety. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Kasie are stuck within said diner as they struggle to maintain order and survive what seems to be an escalating crisis. There’s more and more danger at every second, so how do they withstand it? What’s the right way for them to move forward?

The sneak peek below gives you at least a small taste of what they’re up against. In this, you can see that the robbers holding the diner hostage seem to be there by happenstance — they were just finished committing a crime elsewhere, and they end up finding themselves in a position where they’ve crashed outside. They’re all within here desperately trying to figure out their next move, whereas Jimmy wants to do everything that he can to try and reason with them.

What’s the primary problem here? Well, it’s mostly that these are not the sort of people who really want to be reasoned with. They’re going to do whatever they want, in virtually whatever way they want to go about it. This is going to be a real test of these characters, as they work to find a way to survive amidst what are certainly some rather-unfavorable circumstances.

