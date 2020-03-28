NCIS season 17 episode 20: Episode title, early details







At the moment, there isn’t too much that is known about NCIS season 17 episode 20 — save for, of course, the fact that it’s poised to be the finale. Because of matters going on in the real world, the final episodes were shut down and there are no plans to resume filming until this summer.

Because of this, episode 20 isn’t meant to be the finale. Yet, the folks at the CBS series hopefully still are delivering here a satisfying episode that should at least keep you satisfied until the show returns (hopefully) in the fall.

For more NCIS video discussion now, remember to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full NCIS playlist.

So what can we say right now? According to a report from The Futon Critic, episode 20 is entitled “The Arizona” and will air on Tuesday, April 14. There is a good chance that this could be pushed around, so know that in advance of it airing. Don’t also be shocked if it takes some time for more information to get out there about it. There isn’t any real incentive for CBS to shell out details before they know for sure that it is going to air on this date. They’ve already done a pretty copious amount of schedule-shifting as-is.

As for what the title means, odds are “The Arizona” is a reference to the famed aircraft carrier that was struck in the attack at Pearl Harbor. There’s a chance that you heard about Christopher Lloyd appearing on an upcoming episode as a former Navy sailor who served on the Arizona — this is going to be that episode. It’s going to be a powerful look back at the history of the Navy, and it should prove fascinating to learn how events of almost eighty years ago are going to matter for an NCIS story in 2020.

We don’t anticipate “The Arizona” being more than just a standalone hour, but if it’s a powerful one, that will be all that matters as we prepare for a long summer hiatus.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Tuesday’s new NCIS episode

What do you want to see on NCIS season 17 episode 20?

Let us know your early thoughts below, and remember to stick around to get some more details. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







