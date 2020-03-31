Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Roswell alum stops by







As you prepare for Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 3, you better believe there will be nostalgia — a lot of nostalgia. It’s something that is going to define a big chunk of the episode. After all, a familiar face from the original Roswell is going to be appearing! Jason Behr will have a guest-star appearance here, and we’re hoping that with that, there will be at least some fun Easter egg references to the original show.

Beyond just that, though, we know that there is a story coming up that is jam-packed of all sorts of interesting content. Think along the lines of Liz deciding to make some bold moves, while Michael and Alex do some investigating of their own.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 3 synopsis with a little bit more insight all about what’s coming:

JASON BEHR (“ROSWELL”) GUEST STARS – Determined to regain control of her life in the aftermath of Noah’s death, Isobel (Lily Cowles) makes a risky choice despite its potential consequences. Meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) work together to unravel the mystery surrounding the night Nora’s (guest star Kayla Ewell) spaceship crashed in 1947. Elsewhere, Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a surprising confession when Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) shows up looking for answers about Max (Nathan Dean). Heather Hemmens, Amber Midthunder and Trevor St. John also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Deirdre Mangan & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#203.) Original airdate 3/30/2020.

It remains to be see precisely how this story is going to wrap up, but because we are so early in the season, doesn’t that take a whole lot of the pressure off?

