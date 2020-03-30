Is American Idol new tonight on ABC? The schedule changes coming up







Is American Idol new tonight on ABC? Originally, there was an installment planned … so it does make sense if you come into this article with questions.

Rather than air the originally-planned Part 2 to the Hawaii performances tonight (which would’ve revealed the remainder of the top 20), what the series is planning to do instead is quite simple. They are taking tonight off, moving tonight’s show over to Sunday, and then using the next two Sundays to help acquaint you further with the performers at the center of the show. The objective is to try and stretch out some of their shows long enough so they can find a way to have a top 20. Much like every other industry, television has been hit hard by the current health crisis and a number of plans are rapidly changing.

