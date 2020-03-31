Manifest season 2 finale spoilers: Saving Zeke — and protecting Cal







The Manifest season 2 finale is just around the corner … and yes, there are reasons aplenty to be nervous. How could you not be, all things considered? Zeke is married, but at the same time his life is on the end. His death date is rapidly approaching, and if that wasn’t enough, you also have Cal in danger due to what happened at the end of the episode. Suffice it to say, Michaela and Ben stone are going to find themselves just drowning in responsibility left and right. Is there a way to save both of them? Are they going to have to force themselves to make a choice? All of this is at least interesting stuff to think about for the time being.

Below, NBC has the full Manifest season 2 finale synopsis with some more information all about what’s coming:

04/06/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : SEASON FINALE — Michaela and Ben put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke’s life approach, Saanvi and Vance make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major, who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date. TV-14 LV

Having the Major be a part of the story in this way makes the story all the more interesting — this is a character who we don’t really associate with saving any of our heroes. How in the world are they going to be involved here now? We’re very worried about Zeke, but we’re also worried that we’re not going to have all of the answers on anything in the finale.

Unless NBC decides to hand down Manifest an early renewal, there’s a good chance that we’ll be entering this episode not knowing if there’s going to be a season 3 of the show or not. If there’s a cliffhanger in the closing seconds, that means we’ll probably be begging the network for more over the next several weeks. (Typically, renewal decisions are made in May, though this is far from a typical time.)

