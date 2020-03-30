





Is Supernatural new tonight over on The CW? We know that originally it was meant to be … but these are some uncertain times.

Last week, it was officially announced that episode 13 (entitled “Destiny’s Child”) was going to be the last installment of the series for a little while. Why is that? It has a good bit to do with the post-production not being complete for other episodes, and due to what’s going on in the real world, there was no real way to make this happen. Meanwhile, moving forward The CW has decided to bundle all of the remaining episodes together — including the series finale, which still needs to be wrapped production-wise.

Because of all of this, there is no Supernatural episode tonight, and nor will there be for some time. The CW announced earlier today their spring return dates, but the Jared Padalecki – Jensen Ackles series was not a part of the list. This means to us that they aren’t planning to see it back until at least May, if not later. Remember that this is all an extremely fluid situation and because of that, it’s hard to make guarantees of just about anything.

With that being said, what we can go ahead and do is give you are some details for what was originally meant to be tonight’s episode in “Last Holiday.” Hopefully, this will serve as a compelling-enough tease to keep you intrigued for a little while:

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514). Original airdate 3/30/2020.

Through the remaining episodes in the series, we’re going to have an opportunity in order to see some familiar faces, shocking twists, and also probably tears. Lots and lots of tears.

