9-1-1 season 3 episode 14 return date: Maddie’s hostage crisis







If you do find yourself curious in getting the 9-1-1 season 3 episode 14 return date, or some more news on what lies ahead, consider this article to be your resource!

The bad news that we have to kick this article off with is simply this: There is no new installment coming onto Fox next week. There are plans at present for there to be a repeat, and then moving forward from there, you will have a chance to see “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.” That headline itself should create a little bit of pause, but then the story itself should very well do the same. This is going to be one of the biggest Jennifer Love Hewitt episodes since she joined the show, as she’s going to be forced to deal with a dangerous hostage crisis within the very walls of her call center. Why would someone go after a place that is mostly trying to facilitate help for others? That is definitely one of the primary questions we’re left to wonder at the moment, but we don’t have a clear answer as of yet.

If you do want to see how Fox is describing the episode in advance, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1 season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

Maddie fears for herself and her co-workers when the call center is taken hostage in the all-new “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 13 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-315) (TV-14 L, V)

While this episode should be heart-pounding and all sorts of intense, know that there is also some other good stuff coming down the road. For those of you who are big Eddie fans, signs point to there being an “Eddie Begins” episode coming before too long. One of the best things about this show is that it does manage to balance out these big present-day stories with some compelling flashbacks. Let’s hope that never changes.

Related News – Want to get some more news and discussion when it comes to 9-1-1?

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to also stick around for some other coverage all about the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







