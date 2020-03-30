The Walking Dead season 10 spoilers: Who is Princess, really?







As we prepare for The Walking Dead season 10 to air this weekend on AMC, there are a number of different questions worth pondering. There’s the issue of how the episode is going to unravel (it will be the last for a while), and then there is the subject of Princess. The character is familiar to comic-book readers, and she’s going to play an important part in some events to come.

So who is Princess, exactly? How is she going to play a part in some of the events coming up? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what showrunner Angela Kang had to say on the subject:

Yeah, for comic book readers, they know that this is Princess. She’s a really fun character, and here’s this person who has been stuck in this city and she has forged her own path in life to try to deal with everything that’s happened. And I’ll say that she is in obviously some sort of strange confrontation with our people, and we’ll learn a lot more about her in the episode to follow. And she becomes an important catalyst for some of the things that are to happen. But we love this actress we cast, Paolo Lazaro. She’s wonderful. Just folded right in with the cast, is incredibly funny, but has a great dark sense of humor. And so I’m excited for people to see what she brings to this mix going forward.

We do think there’s a chance to we’re going to spend a lot more time in cities moving forward, especially if we have an opportunity to dive more into a place like the Commonwealth. There are plenty of people out there who believe that this is something that is coming within the already-renewed season 11.

