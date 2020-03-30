9-1-1 season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Prepare for a shocking ending







Tonight marks 9-1-1 season 3 episode 13 airing on Fox, and based on what we’re hearing so far, you better be prepared for some crazy stuff!

It’s true that typically, the promos for what’s coming don’t give away all that much away about character stories. Yet, here we get a sense of some of the craziness that you can expect here, including someone who may actually puncture a whole in their heart … and then also an incident in a bowling alley that somehow gets even crazier than you would expect.

Is one of these stories tied to the big ending at the end of this episode? It’s certainly possible, but given what we know about 9-1-1, we’d almost expect for there to be something that the writers are hiding behind the scenes here. Usually, episodes end with something that is more focused around an individual character than something that is geared towards the story-of-the-week plots. That’s just something to keep in mind. Maybe it’s relationship-based, or maybe a character gets themselves into such a precarious position during a rescue that they’re going to need a little more in the way of help.

No matter what happens, consider tonight’s 9-1-1 one that you should definitely be checking out — and doing so live! It could set the stage for some of what is coming over the next couple of weeks. When it comes to notable personal stories, we can say in advance that you’re going to see Chimney and Maddie go into overdrive when a dinner date takes a somewhat-surprising turn. We’re all for continuing to build up the relationship between these two — it’s been one of the more interesting and delightful parts of the season so far.

