The Good Doctor season 3 finale spoilers: Expectations and predictions







Tonight on ABC, the moment is finally here — The Good Doctor season 3 finale. This is going to be an emotional story like no other.

So where is the story going? Let’s start things off with a reminder of where things were. At the end of this past episode, we saw Dr. Melendez collapse while Shaun did his part in order to help someone in need after the earthquake. The good news is that there were no characters confirmed dead at the end of the finale. Yet, there are also teases that someone could die at the end of the two-partner. That’s one thing that we are particularly worried about at the moment, just as we’re also curious about the status of Shaun and Lea.

In terms of who lives and who dies, we’re probably the most concerned over the fate of Dr. Glassman right now just because everything else feels like red herrings. Though, that may be the point and the producers may be playing some reverse-psychology on us at the moment.

Here’s where things lie with the two of them entering the episode tonight. We heard Shaun explain why he cares about Lea so much — she’s one of the first people who has made him feel somewhat different than himself. That’s allowed him to explore some different horizons and see some other parts of himself. With Shaun’s life on the line, one of the things we’re the most curious about is how Lea will respond to all of this. Is it possible that this situation could inspire her to see a different side of Shaun? That’s certainly something we’re excited to see play out over the course of the hour.

Where do you want to see the story go entering The Good Doctor season 3 finale?

An emergency situation leads to a shocking season finale. #TheGoodDoctor is new tonight at 10|9c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/TaeS2c3I8r — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) March 30, 2020

