Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Gallery 33 (from home!)







The March 29 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver looked a little different than many others that we’ve seen. The show’s host did the entirety of the program from his home, and also totally by himself. The crew had to set up the show from afar, and it was filmed a day early so that the post-production team would be able to get the episode together.

So what was there to talk about today? Well, you probably had a good sense of it far in advance — Oliver spoke about the public comments made by the president to the pandemic, just as he also spoke about how states are having to work in overdrive in order to get medical supplies, ventilators, and other important equipment. It’s a horrifying struggle that a lot of people are having to go through at the moment.

In the end, this show was weird — it was engaging, but also weird. We don’t think it was overly pessimistic, but it also examined the dark side of where we are right now. Where we are right now is exposing huge problems within the medical system, with politics, and then also what happens when so much of this happens within an election year.

We knew that Oliver was going to be spending a lot of time talking about the health crisis, and we were wondering what else the show was going to focus on. Well, we got our answer in Gallery 33. This was a local art-based show that was apparently popular in the 1990’s and we really have no idea how the writers discovered this. Things only got weirder once Oliver displayed the art of a man named Brian Swords, which showed rats in a number of very adult-oriented positions. John has now thrown the gauntlet — he wants a specific piece for the next episode. We have no idea if he’s going to get it, but this is one of the strangest and best endings to the show we can possibly imagine.

