Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 9 spoilers, ratings update

Let’s start with an oh-so-simple reminder that this show is fun — a lot of fun. It routinely finds a way to be lighthearted while also still meaningful. We’d wager that there are few shows out there that are perfect escapism in the way that this one is. It can somehow stay grounded enough to be relatable, while still exist in a world where there is singing and other fun-and-fancy things.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist episode 9 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

04/05/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Zoey tries to help Mitch’s caregiver, Howie, reconnect with his estranged daughter. Max must make a decision about his future at SPRQ Point. TV-14

In some ways, this episode is going to follow the format of those that came before it — you’ve got a story-of-the-week plot mixed with something a little bit larger. It’s about defining Zoey’s life, and also of course the lives of some of the people close to her.

So the other question that we’re left to wonder here is simply this: Are we going to be seeing a season 2? We’re not going to know an answer to that for some time, but the ratings are such that it leaves this question dangling in a big way. We’re talking about a series averaging around a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and slightly over 2 million live viewers a week. These aren’t great numbers, but this is a reminder to keep watching and do so live. If you’re not doing that, be sure to stream it! Whatever helps to ensure that there are more episodes down the road.

