American Idol 18: Just Sam, Francisco Martin make the top 20!







Tonight on American Idol 18, we got a chance to see the first of the final judgment performances! These were done in Hawaii, and the goal was to get the contestants in front of a band and a large audience. It’s basically the perfect transition between Hollywood Week and the live shows.

(Note: We technically don’t know as of yet if we’re even going to be getting live shows this season. Go ahead and consider this us wishful thinking that eventually the world will be a little safer.)

There were some extraordinary performances tonight beyond the shadow of a doubt — Just Sam delivered one of her most surprising and passionate performances of the season. Beyond just that, Francisco Martin upped his game and proved further how badly he deserved to be a part of this season. Both of them made it through to the next round, and the same goes for Jovin Webb — a guy we still don’t think has gotten enough credit for all of his performances so far.

For some more American Idol video discussion, be sure to check out what we’ve got on the subject at the bottom of this article! After you do this, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist.

Beyond Francisco, Jovin, and Just Sam, some other notable singers who advanced tonight included Nick Merico and Jonny West, whose girlfriend Margie Mays was still around.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol right now

What do you think about tonight’s American Idol 18 episode?

Do you agree with some of the judges’ verdicts? Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







