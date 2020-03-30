Family Guy season 18 episode 16 return date, early spoilers!







Are you interested in checking out the Family Guy season 18 episode 16 return date over at Fox, or more details on what’s next? Rest assured, this article comes bearing more information on both of these things!

Let’s start things off here, though, by noting that you will be waiting for a good while — think along the lines of Sunday, April 19. Why the long wait? In this case, it doesn’t have all that much to do with the current health crisis. Instead, it has more to do with the series wanting to have a solid run of episodes at the end of the season. The first episode back, entitled “Start Me Up,” is an episode that should prove to be a perfect distraction — it’s ridiculous and over-the-top at times, but also relevant to at least part of where we are technology-wise.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Family Guy season 18 episode 16 synopsis:

Peter’s non-stop sweating becomes a liability at his company, so his boss tells him to work from home. Meanwhile, after Stewie and Chris cause thousands of dollars in damage to an electronics store, the two create a fake Kickstarter campaign with Brian to pay back the money in the “Start Me Up” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, April 19 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1716) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So where will the season go from here? We don’t think that this is something that you don’t need to spend too long focusing about. Rather than just building up to something, we’re going to have a lot of slice-of-life episodes along the way … or at least a slice of Family Guy life. This family is as ridiculous and dysfunctional as you’re going to see, but they do still care about her. There may be a lot of people out there at the moment who feel a lot like the Griffins.

