Is Renee Felice Smith leaving NCIS: Los Angeles, role of Nell Jones?







Is Renee Felice Smith leaving NCIS: Los Angeles and her role of Nell Jones for good? We know that this is a question a lot of people had entering this episode, and it was not that hard to understand why.

Both in the synopsis for this episode and in some of the sneak peeks, we got a sense that Nell was considering a departure from the team. Yet, we didn’t quite know why, other than that she didn’t feel like it was right for her anymore. We needed an answer on this for sure, but then beyond just that, we also need a little bit of clarity on the subject. The more information that we have in the episode, the better off we’ll be.

We know one thing right now: We don’t want to lose Nell as a part of the team. She has been a part of this show for so long and with that, we don’t want to imagine the series without her. She’s resourceful, smart, and dedicated to her cause.

For more discussion in video form, be sure to watch at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe and view our NCIS playlist for more ongoing coverage.

Let’s dive into the episode

Nell told Kensi before the first commercial break that she was going to resign from the team. It’s not something we want to buy into, mostly because there still wasn’t a good reason other than that it wasn’t for her anymore. It feels like something she could be talked out of.

The story was absent for a chunk of the episode that followed, but then Nell had a moment with Hetty near the end of this episode where she was encouraged to take some of her vacation days. Hetty, basically, is refusing Nell’s resignation for now, and letting her take some time and figure things out for herself.

Will Nell stay? We’re going to remain optimistic on that for now … but we don’t think that we’re going to get a clear answer over the next few weeks. Remember that production was also halted on season 11 early, so it there was a planned Nell story for the finale, we may not get it until season 12 (if there is one). Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best, but know that there is no 100% confirmation that Renee is leaving the show right now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What did you think about the latest NCIS: Los Angeles episode tonight?

Do you want to see Nell stick around? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







