Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? The schedule change-up







Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? We know that there was a time when there was no real reason to think about the future … but times are almost certainly changing.

We think that the vast majority of people out there have a sense of what’s going on in the world. The health crisis has altered everyone’s international way of life, and there is no immediate light at the end of the tunnel. Because of that, we are seeing a lot of industries make accommodations to better protect themselves in the long-term … and that is precisely what is happening with The CW. There is no Batwoman episode tonight, as the network delayed the installment “A Narrow Escape” that was originally supposed to air.

So what is the return date going to be? At the earliest, we would say that April 12 will be the episode 17 return date … and it could be even longer than that. A lot of it is going to depend heavily on what

Below, CarterMatt has the full Batwoman episode 17 synopsis with some more information all about what is coming up next, whenever it may air.

WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles (#117). Original airdate 3/29/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know that The CW would like to eventually finish the runs of some of their shows, but the future of that is ultimately up in the air … as so many other things are. The only big advice that we can offer here is to wash your hands, be patient, and hope that things start to get better over time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman

What do you want to see on Batwoman moving forward?

Are you sad the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and also stick around for some more news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







