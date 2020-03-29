The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 4: Ruby, Gabriel’s future







Moving into The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 4 on ITV next week, we’re going to be seeing some characters take on a different set of obstacles than ever before. Take, for example, Ruby and Gabriel.

If there is one thing that we know for sure about this series, it’s this: They love to send us on an emotional roller-coaster. We had that on tonight’s new episode thanks to Gabriel and Aisha working together, and it’s likely going to continue that way moving forward. There’s a lot going on that will stand in their way — and there are some variables that neither one of them can really expect. One of the big reveals tonight was that Gabriel was previously a lover for Aisha, and the complications of that relationship still seem to be lingering on him in some shape or form.

How could this play out through the remainder of the season? That is something we’re left to think about, and we could/should continue to have on our mind for a little while.

As for what else we’re anticipating, we expect that there will be a few more jaw-droppers, but also that there will be more cases for Lydia and the rest of the staff to take on. We’ve said this a few times over at this point, and we do think it’s worth repeating — while a medical drama may not be ideal viewing for everyone in this period of time, we do still think there’s a lot of value in it. It makes you feel things and, at times, have hope. Also, with the show’s idyllic setting this is a very different sort of world to explore. For a split second, it may be able to transport you somewhere else, and we do think that there is something rather fantastic about that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Karma Hospital

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around if you do want some other news related to the series. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







