Chicago Fire season 8 spoilers: What’s next for Brett, Casey?







As we look towards what lies ahead now on Chicago Fire season 8, Sylvie Brett’s story is likely to be front and center. On this past episode she lost her biological mother, and it was right when she was starting to get to know her.

Moving forward, it’s going to be a grieving process for her, and of course that leads to questions as to who is going to be there for her. To the surprise of no one, one of them will be Casey. That was confirmed in a recent post on Twitter by show executive producer Derek Haas, who referred to Jesse Spencer’s character as a “sympathetic ear.” He will likely be there to help her cope with some of her sadness, but we wouldn’t read this as a sign that the two are going to be linking up romantically anytime soon. As a matter of fact, it may not be the best thing for her. Dealing with her sense of loss is important, and Casey showing that he’s there for her could also be a way for the two to be closer together in the future.

It’s possible that there could have been something Brett/Casey related later on in the season, but that’s something that we may have to wait until next year in order to find out. Remember that the final episodes written won’t get to air this spring — those storylines could be incorporated into season 9 somehow, but that’s something that we’re not going to have a whole lot of clarity on in the immediate future. Because this is such an uncertain situation, the wait-and-see approach definitely does feel like the best one in just about every aspect.

What do you want to see happen for Casey and Brett moving forward on Chicago Fire season 8, or season 9?

6. I mean, she's gonna be hurting from it and he's a sympathetic ear as he's always been. And then there's Scott, the dad… https://t.co/BXUCitGDmO — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) March 29, 2020

