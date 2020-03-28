Supergirl season 5 episode 17 return date delayed; Batwoman, as well







Originally, the plan was for Supergirl season 5 episode 17 to air on The CW this Sunday … but much like many other things as of late, plans are clearly changing.

This week, the network confirmed that their upcoming Melissa Benoist-directed episode entitled “Deus Lex Machina” is no longer poised to air this Sunday. Instead, the plans are a little bit more ambiguous for the future. A repeat has been shuffled into its, place, and as of right now it looks as though another repeat is also going to air a week from Sunday. More than likely, we’re going to be stuck waiting until at least April 12, if not longer, to see a little bit more Supergirl on the air.

For those wondering, the air-date delays seem to be effect for Batwoman just as much as they are for Supergirl. Neither show appears to be altogether likely to be coming on with new episodes for at least a couple of weeks.

As for what the long-term plans are for airing Supergirl this season, we would go ahead and file this under “remains to be seen.” We know that the cast didn’t get a chance to wrap their work entirely on the final episodes of the season, so there could be an interest in getting back to work and getting the job done. However, there is no confirmation as to when that will happen or even if it will this season. Because Supergirl and Batwoman do both have renewals already for additional episodes, you don’t have to worry so much about whether or not there will be conclusions to the current stories. The writers will have a chance to establish closure. It’s really just a matter of when it’s going to happen, and how the writers are going to work to tie things up in the midst of what are some unprecedented and very-strange circumstances.

