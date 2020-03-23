Supergirl season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Deus Lex Machina’







Next week, you’re going to have a chance to see Supergirl season 5 episode 17 on the air … and Lex will take center stage. We’re going to get a good bit of backstory within this episode — albeit a very different sort of backstory than what we’ve seen so far. This is more about how Lex got into the position that he did after the events of the Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover event. There’s a new perspective here, and then also a brand-new sort of danger around every corner.

If you weren’t excited about this episode already, then know this — it marks the directorial debut of star Melissa Benoist! We have to imagine that this was one of her most challenging endeavors to date, as she had to take on both acting in this episode and also doing a lot of stuff behind the camera.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supergirl season 5 episode 17 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s next:

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#517). Original airdate 3/29/2020.

This is an episode that could set up more of the final endgame of the season … whatever of course that may look like. We think that there’s some interesting stuff that we’re going to be seeing within this episode as things start to shape up. It feels like a major showdown with Leviathan is coming, and it’s something beyond even all of the crazy stuff that we’ve seen so far.

After this episode, we don’t know when the next episode is going to air. That only adds to more of the drama overall.

