Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Boss on early, unexpected finale







Earlier this week, the news was first confirmed that the Grey's Anatomy season 16 finale is going to be coming a little bit early. Originally there was supposed to be 25 episodes in this season — however, the plan now is for episode 21 to be the end. This is an episode entitled "Put on a Happy Face," and if you haven't seen the synopsis yet, you can do so below:

Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery.

Just based on that and that alone, we could be seeing over the course of this episode a few different big stories. It’s possible Amelia could give birth here, just as it’s possible that Owen could learn the truth about Teddy and Koracick sleeping together. Meanwhile, maybe Cormac is going to express interest in Meredith romantically — these are things that are still on the table.

It’s possible that some of our guesses here are wrong, given that there’s a lot of stuff that show boss Krista Vernoff and the writers wanted to keep on the docket for a little while longer. Yet, she did post on Twitter that the finale here should end in a satisfying way:

We are disappointed that we don’t get to complete our storytelling this season. The good news? 1621 plays like a satisfying finale! … It’s not where we planned to end, but it’s beautiful & the questions that linger we will answer next year.

We would imagine that some of the planned-out storylines will surface again next season, even if they are in slightly-different form. This entire process is going to be a challenge for the writers, but one we’re sure that they will overcome.

