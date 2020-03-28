Ozark season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix? The latest







Will there be an Ozark season 4 at Netflix? Within this article, we’re going to do our best at the show’s long-term future.

Let’s start things off, though, with this — at the moment, nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to the show coming back for more episodes. Would we like to see it? Absolutely, and we do think that there is a very good chance of it. This is one of the streaming service’s most-popular series, and it just so happens to also be coming on at a time where there is a real need for escapism. A lot of people are home at the moment due to the current health crisis, and there is also a lot of statistical data out there showing that more television is being watched than in recent history across a number of different platforms.

If there is any cause for concern at the moment, it’s mostly due to the fact that we’ve seen a lot of big cancellations as of late at the streaming service. Look at their entire Marvel lineup, Santa Clarita Diet, Anne with an E, or even Messiah, which was just canceled this week. Because Netflix has a lot of programming, that does afford them the luxury to be able to make a lot of cuts whenever they see fit.

In the end, though, we still feel confident that there’s going to be more Ozark … mostly because of the perceived performance (Netflix doesn’t often release ratings in advance) and then also the critical acclaim. One of the things that the Jason Bateman series has that none of the ones mentioned above do are a whole slew of award-show nominations. This allows it the prestige to get Netflix all sorts of publicity, and we know that any streaming service would want that.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news on the future of Ozark within the next couple of months.

