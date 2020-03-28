





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to offer an answer to that question. It makes sense that you would be wondering, given that there are new installments of Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver airing beforehand.

Alas, there is still no new episode coming up tonight, and you’re going to have to wait for one more week to finally get a lot of your answers. At least we’re not going to have to wait too much longer, right? The series is coming back on April 3, and within that installment, you’re see more crises for a lot of the different Reagans.

In general, though, there are a few different things that we are expecting through the remainder of this season. for example, we still have a lot of conflict to anticipate between Frank and Mayor Chase, who is definitely trying his best in order to establish a foothold on the city. Meanwhile, we’re also looking to learn a little bit more about Erin and whether or not she will make a run at the D.A.’s office. We’re sure that there are some big things ahead for Jamie & Eddie and then also Danny & Baez, but we’re not sure that they have the same consistent storyline so far that we’ve seen with other characters.

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods moving forward?

