Dynasty season 3 episode 16 spoilers: What do Fallon, Liam want?







“Is the Next Surgery on the House?” serves as the title for Dynasty season 3 episode 16, and one thing is apparent already. All signs point to this installment being very much fun to watch. It marks a chance to see Fallon and Liam try to push Heidi to make a big decision — as tricky as taking care of Connor may have been, it did have its moments! There are going to be some fun moments for the two of them coming up, and they’re going to need that thanks to a lot of the chaos that is coming up overall.

Take, for example, what Blake is going to be up to — and what some of his motivations are. Beyond just that, all of these characters are going to have a lot of different stuff going on. Given that we are building up to the end of the season, we think that this is going to be one of those episodes that exists largely for the purpose of having the story build and build. We’ll see where things land, but hope that it will be in a satisfying place.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Dynasty season 3 episode 16 synopsis with more information as to what is coming up next:

TURNING OVER A NEW LEAF – Fallon (Liz Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) decide parenthood ain’t so bad and work to persuade Heidi (guest star Emily Rudd) to keep Connor (guest star John Jackson Hunter) close by. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) get charitable, while Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) recruits Adam (Sam Underwood) to help with Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) illness. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gives Kirby (Maddison Brown) an opportunity to prove herself by helping with the Atlantix weekend festivities at La Mirage. Also starring Alan Dale and Robert Christopher Riley. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Liz Sczudlo (#316). Original airdate 4/3/2020.

