The Blacklist season 7 episode 12: Reddington & Cassandra’s future







Tonight on The Blacklist season 7 episode 12, we had an opportunity to explore a new part of Raymond Reddington’s past — in this case, a not-too-distant past. He and Cassandra Bianchi had a history that dated back to a prior mission, one where Reddington opted to not pursue things further. Why? He had another obligation — namely, making sure that Elizabeth Keen was okay. This puts the two’s time together at around when Liz was married to Tom at the start of the series.

Yet, after the two characters ended up spending the episode together surviving an Agatha Christie-esque murder situation, Reddington then re-thought the idea of running away with Cassandra … and even suggested that he would be open to it. After all, Katarina Rostova was seemingly dead, and some of his work with the Task Force was extensive.

Did that happen? Not exactly. After seeing Reddington at Agnes’ ballet recital, Cassandra realized that there was no reason for Reddington to depart his life. This was a big part of his life, and it was something that he enjoyed and appreciated. We suppose that it’s possible that Reddington knew Cassandra would feel that way after seeing him at the recital — because of this, he may have given her hope for a future that would’ve never happened.

In the end, we don’t think in our heart of hearts that Reddington could leave Liz or this world — and yet, he probably does want to give off that impression. It could leave the door open just a crack for something more in the future with Cassandra, whether that be a romantic rendezvous or another mission with her. Hopefully, one that involves less killing this time around.

