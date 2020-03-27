A Million Little Things season 2 finale: Series star on Eddie’s fate







We’re now more than twelve hours removed from the A Million Little Things season 2 finale, but we do still have plenty of questions. Take, for example, what’s going to be happening moving forward with Eddie.

In the closing minutes of Thursday night’s big episode, we saw David Giuntoli’s character struck by a car … and his fate is now up in the air. He’d come close to breaking his sobriety beforehand, but he didn’t and he had reasserted his love and faith in Katherine. It seemed like to the two were going to be moving forward into a happy place after everything that they’d gone through!

So moving into a potential season 3, we’ll have to wait and see precisely what the writers want to do with this story. For the time being, though, we at least know this — not even David Giuntoli himself knows exactly what’s happening. Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is some of what he had to say on the subject:

DJ [Nash] took me aside, gave me a decent amount of heads-up. Maybe a month prior? And he’s like, “Hey, X, Y and Z are happening at the end of this season. I want you to be the first to know.” And we had a nice little chat. But, I don’t 100 percent know what’s going to happen here. As much as fans — and you — want to know if Eddie dies, my family and my business manager need to know.

Our feeling is that Eddie could find a way in order to survive but, even still, there’s a chance that his entire life could be different moving forward. This may not be even remotely the same man he once was — he could lose his ability to walk, be in a coma, or have something else terrible happen. It feels like all of these are potential scenarios for stuff that could transpire. Also, even if Eddie is dead, he could still turn up in flashbacks.

What do you think is going to happen with Eddie on A Million Little Things season 2?

