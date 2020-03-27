





On tonight’s A Million Little Things season 2 finale, we were on the search for closure for a number of different storylines. That doesn’t mean that we’re happy with all of them right now, but maybe we’re on the road to somewhere.

Let’s take, for example, where we left off with Maggie and Gary. There’s love there, but they’re not together … at least at the moment. We do think that they could get back to something, but Gary wants to give his new relationship a try and we’ll have to see where things go. We don’t think anything we saw tonight invalidates their future together, but it may still be soul-crushing. (Speaking of which, just think about what we saw with Rome and Regina tonight! After everything that they’ve been through, what is too much to ask that the two of them would find a little happiness?)

Then, there is that cliffhanger in the final seconds of the episode, where you see Eddie tell Katherine that he wants to come home and do the vows — he almost had a drink, but stopped himself and ensured that he had a better future. He apologized, she said she loved him, and that’s when the card hit him.

So is David Giuntoli leaving the show? It’s easy to look at this and assume the worst, but nothing is confirmed — there may still be hope, and executive producer DJ Nash is doing his best to keep things under wraps. Here’s what he had to say to TVLine:

“I’m not prepared to tell you what’s going on there … I will say to you that Katherine and Theo’s life will never be the same.”

Well, take that however you want to take that. It’s still alarming, and we have a feeling that understanding it better will be a key push for a good bit of season 3.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on A Million Little Things and if we’re going to be getting a season 3

What do you think about the A Million Little Things season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







